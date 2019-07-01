Quantcast
AG to appeal ruling on 2017 campaign finance overhaul (access required)

By: Ben Giles July 1, 2019

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich will appeal a ruling that parts of a campaign finance overhaul violated the Voter Protection Act by altering the state’s clean elections process.

