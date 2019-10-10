McSally foe of people with pre-existing conditions

The morning of the car accident, the ambulance drove by my house on the way to the hospital, and I knew my life would never be the same.

I’ve lived with a spinal cord injury for 18 years. I try to maintain my independence, and I’ve started driving again.

I live with Mina, the love of my life, and her three kids. I now serve as a peer mentor for the Christopher Reeves Foundation, and I’m an advocate for others in the Latino disabled community.

In addition to my spinal cord injury, I found out that I had an autoimmune disease called CIDP that went undiagnosed because of my spinal cord injury.

Having two pre-existing conditions, I’m paying close attention to the health care debate in Washington. As a Latino disability advocate, I’m looking out for others in my community who can’t afford to see their health care taken away.

Martha McSally said she would look out for people like us, but then voted to take away protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

That’s why I’ve joined Honest Arizona. I want to make sure that Arizonans know the truth about McSally’s record on health care.

Marcos Castillo

Chandler