The Breakdown: Taxes for everyone

Invest In Ed was thrown off the ballot in 2018, but now it’s coming back and educating groups want to increase the sales tax to help pay for schools — even though the group previously opposed a regressive tax. And this time they want to make the ballot in a different way.
And local elections this week brought more money for lots of schools, no raises for broke politicians and a refusal from Tucson voters to make their city a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.
Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.
Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.