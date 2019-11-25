The Breakdown: HOBB-ling toward 2020

The Arizona Secretary of State’s campaign finance websites are broken. The See the Money feature was a pet project of former Secretary of State Michele Reagan and now five years after its inception, it’s still not working properly. What does this mean for next year’s election?

And there are 49 days until the 2020 session so bills are now coming in, what can we expect from legislators in the near future?

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.