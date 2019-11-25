Quantcast
The Breakdown: HOBB-ling toward 2020

By: Dillon Rosenblatt November 25, 2019

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in her office. Hobbs said problems with the state’s campaign-finance websites will be fixed by the 2020 election. (Photo by Andrew Nicla/Arizona Capitol Times)

The Arizona Secretary of State’s campaign finance websites are broken. The See the Money feature was a pet project of former Secretary of State Michele Reagan and now five years after its inception, it’s still not working properly. What does this mean for next year’s election?

And there are 49 days until the 2020 session so bills are now coming in, what can we expect from legislators in the near future? 

 

