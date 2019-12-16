Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / We need sweeping action to curb opioid crisis

We need sweeping action to curb opioid crisis

By: Guest Opinion December 16, 2019

Dear Editor:

I never set out to become an addict.

Like so many people, my path of addiction began with a legal prescription for pain medication after I injured my knee. Every year, an estimated 3 million patients are prescribed post-surgical opioids and become dependent. More than 80% of heroin users trace their addiction to a legal prescription, including me.

My story has a happy ending. Through intensive, ongoing treatment and by the grace of God, I’m clean and sober today. Many others aren’t so lucky.

It’s important that patients have access to non-opioid pain treatments, many of which are FDA-approved and on the market. For Medicare enrollees, unfortunately, current reimbursement policies typically place these non-opioid alternatives out of reach.

Washington can change that. New, bipartisan legislation known as the NOPAIN Act (H.R. 5172) modernizes Medicare so that non-opioid pain therapies are more widely available as an option for older Americans. This is the kind of sweeping action we need to begin making a dent in our nation’s opioid epidemic. I ask that our elected representatives in Congress support this important legislation.

— Jeff Taylor is an appointee to Gov. Doug Ducey’s Substance Abuse Task Force.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

legislation

Arizona redefines the American shopping center with innovation

For retailers, innovation isn’t just a catchphrase; it’s essential to survival. And this is perhaps one of the boldest innovations to come along in some time. Retailers, customers, and local governments will all benefit as we strive to keep retail centers healthy and whole.