McSally should stop misleading public about her health care record

Dear Editor:

I recently wrote to U.S. Sen. Martha McSally to express disappointment over her October 30 vote to allow insurance companies to sell “junk” health plans that don’t cover pre-existing conditions. While I appreciated McSally replying to similar criticism, her response was filled with a number of mischaracterizations and outright falsehoods about the Affordable Care Act and her own record on health care.

In her reply, McSally said that “there is no doubt” that the Affordable Care Act has negatively impacted Arizona’s economy and the rights of individuals. That’s simply not true. In fact, the ACA has saved the U.S. economy $2.3 trillion . This year, Arizonans can choose among more plans than ever before.

McSally has said she supports protections for those with pre-existing conditions and allowing children to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26. But thanks to the ACA, those protections already exist, and now that she’s voted to allow insurers to sell junk health plans, those protections are threatened once again.

She said that “having an illness should not be a ticket to bankruptcy.” I couldn’t agree more. That’s why I was so disappointed by her vote to let insurers sell junk plans that don’t offer basic protections, including coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Lastly, McSally said that health care plans “must not discriminate against women.” Again, I agree, but I’m not sure McSally is updated on her own voting record. Before the ACA, pregnancy was considered a pre-existing condition, which allowed insurance companies to charge mothers more.

Sen. McSally, please stop misleading Arizonans about your health care record.

Pat Thomas

Tolleson