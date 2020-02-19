Quantcast
Home / legislature / Townsend files ethics complaints over squabble against two Dem lawmakers (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit February 19, 2020

A Republican lawmaker is filing a pair of ethics complaints against two Democrats after conflict erupted in a committee Tuesday night between lawmakers and activists there to protest proposed legislation that would overhaul the state’s ballot initiative system.

Issue:

