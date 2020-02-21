Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bills targeting short-term rental law face uphill battle (access required)

Bills targeting short-term rental law face uphill battle (access required)

By: Julia Shumway February 21, 2020

House and Senate committees on February 20 narrowly approved two bills designed to roll back a 2016 state law that barred cities from restricting short-term rentals and created what critics describe as a “multi-headed monster.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Roxanna Pitones

Roxanna Pitones: At home in the Legislature (access required)

After her first session working in the Arizona Senate, Roxanna Pitones was hooked.