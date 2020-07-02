Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Prison transition program allowing for early release expires (access required)

Prison transition program allowing for early release expires (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit July 2, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey this week extended a prison re-entry and rehabilitation program that was slated to go offline due to a lapse in legislative authorization on July 1, giving some relief to criminal justice advocates who worried that a door was about to shut on a valuable opportunity for incarcerated people to end their sentences ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

charlene-fernandez-office-featured

Q&A with House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey this week extended a prison re-entry and rehabilitation program that was slated to go offline due to a lapse in legislative authorization ...