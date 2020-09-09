Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Judge says restaurants’ to go liquor sales illegal (access required)

Judge says restaurants’ to go liquor sales illegal (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services September 9, 2020

A little-noticed provision in a court ruling this week on bars and alcohol sales could end up curtailing business at some restaurants and force them to close.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West's candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Kanye West won’t appear on Arizona ballot (access required)

Arizonans who like Kanye West won't be able to vote for him for president.