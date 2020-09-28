Quantcast
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / A time to protest

A time to protest

By: Guest Opinion September 28, 2020

Dear Editor:

Your vote = your voice, and it is more important than ever that every registered voter speaks out this election cycle. Each election is promoted as the most significant, and this year, truer words have not been spoken. Supporting candidates who will put you and your family first will change the country. If you believe in science and stopping the spread of the virus, health care, the environment, education, the rule of law and putting an end to the divisiveness, then this is your opportunity to protest by voting.

Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County recorder, and his staff are working tirelessly to make certain every vote counts, that there is no voter fraud, that the false fear-mongering tactics are refuted, and that voting in Arizona will be smoothly executed. We need all communities to embrace the November 3 election and vote. Your vote will decide if democracy continues in the United States of America. Please don’t let us down.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale

 

 

 

Issue:

