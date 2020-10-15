Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Rosy state revenues belie need for recovery package (access required)

Rosy state revenues belie need for recovery package (access required)

By: Julia Shumway October 15, 2020

Rosy state revenues belie ongoing economic turmoil, particularly for lower-income Arizonans who have been disproportionately affected by job losses and wage cuts.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

voter-registration-620

Race is on to register voters under extended deadline (access required)

After an 11th-hour court victory extended Arizona’s voter registration deadline by nearly three weeks, Democratic-leaning groups say they’re treating every day like deadline day.