Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Conservative values – cooperation, compromise, caring

Conservative values – cooperation, compromise, caring

By: Guest Opinion October 29, 2020

Dear Editor:

I consider myself a conservative.

To conserve means to preserve and protect. Conservatism actually values character, compassion, competence and conscience. I can be as hypocritical as the next guy, but I don’t have to accept what I know are lies, and I don’t have to lie to myself about what is happening to our country. Intentionally dividing us from each other, turning us against each other, is not a conservative value.

For our country and our economy to heal, we must be able and willing to work together. Healing takes time, but we have to allow ourselves to start. Choose leaders who are willing to lead, and take responsibility, rather than those who thrive on distraction and division. Cooperation, compromise, and caring for each other, are conservative values. I’m proudly conservative. I hope what that word means can be reclaimed, in time.

Mark McKinney is a resident of Mesa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Photo by Zerbor

For Arizona’s children of immigrants, this election is personal

One week ahead of the most consequential elections in our lifetime, I am wary that this country is not the same one that welcomed my father in 1982. In honor of his sacrifice, and that made by millions of immigrants around the United States who left their homelands to make this country a better place, my goal is to dedicate my life and privilege as a first-generation American citizen to vote for a president who will restore the soul of America and bring back the country of belonging that I was raised in and recognize.