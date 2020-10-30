Quantcast
Regulators should be commended for moving on energy policy issues (access required)

Regulators should be commended for moving on energy policy issues (access required)

October 30, 2020

The ACC should be commended for finally moving on important energy policy issues facing the state of Arizona with bipartisan agreement. There is significant common ground on energy and environmental issues that too often goes unnoticed, and making progress on updating and modernizing our state’s energy rules shows that pragmatic solutions, which voters hold as a priority, are possible.

