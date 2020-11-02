Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Struggle to boost energy-efficiency standards succeeds (access required)

Struggle to boost energy-efficiency standards succeeds (access required)

By: Helen Wieffering Arizona Capitol Times November 2, 2020

Arizona is closer to an energy efficient future after the Corporation Commission approved a higher standard for energy savings this month. Under the proposed rule, electric utilities will need to find energy efficiencies that equal 35% of peak demand by 2030, up from the 22% standard set to expire at the end of the year.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

voter-registration-620

GOP outpaces Dems during extended registration (access required)

The voter registration period in Arizona has come to a close after a pressurized 10 days in which the deadline was challenged, extended and cut short.