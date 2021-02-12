Quantcast
By: Guest Opinion February 12, 2021

The despicable bills proposed by the conservative right continue to prevail in a state that needs to embrace civility and moderation. Arizona can thank Cindy McCain for the Biden/Harris/Kelly victories, as the down ballot Republicans retained their dominance in a state that only wishes to be blue.

