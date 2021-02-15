Quantcast
Home / Featured News / AG clears Ducey of illegal electioneering allegation (access required)

By: ggrado February 15, 2021

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich ended the investigation into Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, saying he did not violate state law when he encouraged small business leaders to vote no on Proposition 208 last year.

Issue:

