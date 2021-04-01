Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Cocktails to go for restaurants may be back (access required)

Cocktails to go for restaurants may be back (access required)

By: Julia Shumway April 1, 2021

Lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement that would let restaurants resume selling cocktails to go without costing bar owners who paid dearly for the privilege to sell alcohol to go.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

child-abuse-620

Bill to require clergy to report child sex abuse dies in Senate (access required)

Her daughter wouldn’t have spent the first 30 months of her life enduring violent abuse if a bill a panel of Arizona senators voted to kill under religious pressure today had been law six years ago, a mother told the Senate committee.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */