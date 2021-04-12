Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Ducey vetoes first bill this year (access required)

Ducey vetoes first bill this year (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt April 12, 2021

For the first time since 2019, Gov. Doug Ducey brought out his veto pen today saying no to an election bill from Rep. John Kavanagh that passed both chambers unanimously.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lone fire fighter at the scene of a fully envolved stucture fire in a industrial building

Bill passes closing loophole in firefighter law (access required)

A bill that closes the loophole preventing firefighters from receiving workers’ compensation for getting cancer from putting out fires is now on its way to Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */