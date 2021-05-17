Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Booze to go gets House approval (access required)

Booze to go gets House approval (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times May 17, 2021

Restaurants will be able to sell mixed drinks to-go under a law the Arizona House passed overwhelmingly Monday.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

police-cop-620

Ducey signs protection measures for police (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed three pro-police bills that, supporters said, would help protect fairness in disciplinary actions, but opponents worry they will stack the deck too much in favor of law enforcement.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */