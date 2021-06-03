Quantcast
Governor's budget 'tantrum' miffs lawmakers

Governor's budget 'tantrum' miffs lawmakers

By: Julia Shumway and Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times June 3, 2021

In starting Memorial Day weekend by vetoing every bill on his desk, Gov. Doug Ducey aimed to prod reluctant lawmakers to end their vacation and return to pass his tax cut and budget.

No show senator, holdouts bog down budget

The House has adjourned until June 10 and the Senate plans to pass a budget alone on Thursday as Republican holdouts – including one who refused to show up to the Capitol – thwarted GOP leaders’ plans to push a massive tax cut and $12.8 billion budget through the House and Senate.

