Ducey to override universities' policies for unvaccinated students (access required)

Ducey to override universities’ policies for unvaccinated students (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services June 15, 2021

Gov. Doug Ducey is moving to quash requirements by state universities that unvaccinated students must wear masks and get tested regularly for Covid.

