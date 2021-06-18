Quantcast
GOP House leaders to appease Townsend with bill to organize national convention (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 18, 2021

As budget negotiations remain stalled, House GOP leaders decided to grant one conservative holdout a late hearing on a bill to organize a national convention to combat federal policies perceived as threatening “constitutional and traditional rights.”

