Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Largest school district defies mask mandate prohibition (access required)

Largest school district defies mask mandate prohibition (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times July 30, 2021

The Phoenix Union High School District plans to require students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors when school starts on Aug. 2.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Charles Nielsen, 58, and his 11-year-old granddaughter, Bailey Nielsen, testify before a House panel at the Idaho Statehouse on February 24, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Visitors to the Idaho Legislature are allowed to open-carry firearms, one of the differences between Arizona’s Capitol and Idaho’s. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

COMMENTARY: A tale of 2 GOP-controlled legislatures (access required)

I quickly noticed some obvious parallels between the politics of my old home and my new one.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */