Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Ducey, Bowers welcome Afghan refugees to state (access required)

Ducey, Bowers welcome Afghan refugees to state (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times August 19, 2021

Arizona’s Republican governor and House speaker said August 19 they would welcome Afghan refugees into the state, staking out a clear position in a dispute that has been dividing their party.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

coronavirus

Largest school district defies mask mandate prohibition (access required)

The Phoenix Union High School District plans to require students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors when school starts on Aug. 2.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */