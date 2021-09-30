Tucson man accused of murder voted from jail, AG alleges

A man who is facing life in prison for murder has another legal headache now – an illegal voting charge.

Kenneth Russell Nelson, 45, was indicted by a Pima County grand jury on September 13 on one count of false registration, a Class 6 felony, and three counts of illegal voting, a Class 5 felony, Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s announced Thursday.

The indictment alleges Nelson registered to vote in July 2018, despite being ineligible due to a 2007 felony drunk driving conviction, and then proceeded to vote in the 2018 primary and general elections.

Nelson also voted in the 2020 general election, the indictment alleges. According to Brnovich’s office Nelson was in Pima County jail, his current residence, at this time – he was arrested in May 2019 and charged with first-degree murdered, accused of killing his wife Cyndie Nelson. He is awaiting trial.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office Election Integrity Unit investigated the case and is prosecuting it; Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is the prosecutor. A pretrial conference has been scheduled at 9 a.m. on November 8, before Pima County Superior Court Judge Brenden Griffin.