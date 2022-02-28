Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Free Black minds: Pass the Education Equal Opportunity Act  (access required)

Free Black minds: Pass the Education Equal Opportunity Act  (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 28, 2022

Dear Editor,  As another Black History Month comes to an end and we reflect on the sacrifices made in the past by so many in our country, no sacrifice is as valued in the black community as the sacrifices that were made that allowed blacks to be properly educated.    But now in 2022, when we look ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Anti-LGBTQ+ elected officials in Arizona must stop infringing on our rights as parents (access required)

Dear Editor,  As another Black History Month comes to an end and we reflect on the sacrifices made in the past by so many in ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */