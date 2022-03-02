Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Homicide charge is not a solution to drug use  (access required)

Homicide charge is not a solution to drug use  (access required)

By: Guest Opinion March 2, 2022

There is a bill currently under serious consideration at the Arizona Legislature that would shift Arizona’s overdose crisis into overdrive. HB2021 threatens people who suffer from substance-use disorder with homicide charges and a mandatory prison sentence. It ignores the lessons learned from the failed “War on Drugs,” and if passed, would accelerate overdose deaths and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Allister Adel is a hypocrite (access required)

There is a bill currently under serious consideration at the Arizona Legislature that would shift Arizona’s overdose crisis into overdrive. HB2021 threatens people who suffer ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */