Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Cities can limit fireworks under new law (access required)

Cities can limit fireworks under new law (access required)

By: Nick Phillips March 25, 2022

Cities and towns around the state will have another tool available to rein in fireworks use later this year after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill that lets municipalities regulate their use overnight. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

After political and legal wrangling, SOS begins E-Qual updating process (access required)

After months of misfires and threats that spilled into the courts, the Secretary of State’s online signature-gathering system removed some functionality to begin updates on Thursday night, a minute before midnight.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */