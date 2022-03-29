We thought it couldn’t get any worse

Are you constantly shaking your heads in disbelief of what President Biden and staff are doing to destroy our wonderful country? It’s absolutely a crime! They’re taking away our freedoms and our livelihoods and inflicting their leftist policies on us that are proven not to work! And we must put up with this insanity for 2½ more years IF the Republicans don’t win the House and Senate in November 2022!

Therefore, we must vote for ALL Republicans in the primaries and general election! And in Arizona, our wonderful Rep. Debbie Lesko in Congressional District 8 is one of those Republicans! In February 2021, she became a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and when President Biden cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline and energy production leases on federal lands, she knew it would kill jobs and make us more dependent on foreign oil – AND SHE WAS RIGHT! We’ve heard President Biden blaming the high gas prices on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but that’s a BIG LIE! Biden wants to keep our gas prices high so Americans will finally agree with him to buy electric vehicles – which we cannot afford!!

Lesko states,“I know it’s outrageous and ridiculous for Joe Biden and the radical Democrats to blame the latest overseas chaos for America’s dependency on foreign oil – including Russian -and now he’s reported to be seeking more oil from another authoritarian regime: the socialists in Venezuela!” I believe I’m not alone when I say that Biden, Harris, and his administration are the most incompetent in my lifetime and I’ve lived 79 years!

We all know that President Trump’s policies resulted in America being the No. 1 exporter of oil and gas in the world. We don’t need Russian oil for us and our allies. We can supply them with oil and gas. Biden and his handlers are hell-bent on alternative energy but don’t comprehend that we will still need petroleum for American plastic products and to make the electric charging stations work! According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, most of the nation’s electricity was generated by natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy in 2019. Electricity is also produced from renewable sources such as hydropower, biomass, wind, geothermal, and solar power. But renewable sources are not at the point of solely supplying all our electrical needs.

We know Biden is compromised and “owes” his faithfulness to China.

Everyone needs to read Peter Schweizer’s book, “Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.” There is corruption in the White House and Democratic legislation and it’s killing our beautiful country and causing harm to all Americans! We’re all afraid we’ll lose everything that we worked so hard to attain. That’s why we MUST have a Republican Majority in the U.S. House and Senate to stop the idiotic and insane bills that are destroying our Nation! Biden may try and veto the Nation-saving bills, but he might as well “kiss good-bye” any chance of getting a second term if he doesn’t sign the Republican majority’s bills. I can’t believe Biden’s popularity is at 40% – do those 40% have their heads in the sand? Maybe when they start paying the high gas prices they will finally wake up!

Lesko says “We must tell Joe Biden to take his leftist boot off domestic energy production and stop cozying up with foreign dictators like Venezuela’s Maduro. We must demand ‘NO Venezuelan Oil Deal.’”

November 2022 will be the most important general election in history and we ALL must get out and vote for Republicans and especially Lesko! She needs to be re-elected to continue fighting for Arizona and putting AMERICA FIRST! We can count on her to stand up to the Democrats’ radical, foolhardy agenda in Congress!

Sharon Major

Sun City