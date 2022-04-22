Fix inflation, don’t pass big spending bills

As an Arizona business owner, I’ve seen the pain of higher prices facing our business and our employees. It’s not news that Arizonans are feeling the effects of inflation – from the grocery store to the gas pump. Prices of basic goods have soared to the highest rate in 40 years. Households across the country have seen electricity bills spike, and there is little relief in sight.

These rising prices are having a negative impact on Arizonans. A recent poll from the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors found that 64% of Arizonans have already felt the impact of higher inflation. We have been working to recover from the pandemic, and now is certainly not the time to hamper that recovery or cause prices to rise even more.

In his State of the Union Address, President Biden prioritized the same massive new spending measures that were included in his Build Back Better agenda. While it may have had a new name, these are the very same policies that would increase operating costs for businesses, driving prices up even further for Arizona consumers when our state is already seeing inflation outpacing the national average.

Our state has always valued common sense solutions and pro-growth policies, and that continues to hold true today. In that same poll, 56% of Arizonans agree that requiring American businesses to pay more in taxes than their competitors in China and Europe would hurt our state. Arizonans understand higher taxes and higher spending lead to inflation, and they don’t want to see policies enacted that will put us at an economic disadvantage, especially compared to Chinese or other foreign companies.

We need Washington to focus on policies that will help keep Arizona competitive – not massive new spending bills filled with politicians’ pet projects or pipe dreams.

As an Arizona business owner, I have a responsibility to my employees and to our customers to step up and say something. Even as the White House mistakenly continues to push the same tax and spend agenda, it is my hope that our Senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly reject these massive new spending proposals and listen to their constituents instead. Nearly two-thirds of our fellow Arizonans agree on this point: now is not the time to pass enormous spending bills that could make inflation worse and put our economic recovery at risk. My employees, our customers, and everyday Arizonans want their elected officials to focus on economic growth, job creation, and putting a lid on inflation.

Douglas W. York is president and CEO of Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply in Phoenix.