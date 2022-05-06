Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State ramps up study of Valley Fever, ozone (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times May 6, 2022

A new partnership between the state’s three universities and several state agencies aims to increase understanding of issues like Valley Fever and ozone levels in Arizona – and come up with solutions. 

Issue:

