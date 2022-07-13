Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brnovich asks judge to restore power to criminally charge doctors who perform abortions (access required)

Brnovich asks judge to restore power to criminally charge doctors who perform abortions (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 13, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking a Pima County Superior Court judge to immediately restore his power and the power of local prosecutors to bring criminal charges against doctors who perform abortions.
