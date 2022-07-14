Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Primary could test strength of GOP factions (access required)

Primary could test strength of GOP factions

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times July 14, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey's endorsement of Beau Lane, an experienced advertising executive who's running for secretary of state, illustrates a choice that Republican voters are faced with in several primary races this year, between a Trump-endorsed candidate and a more traditional conservative. 
