Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Home news / Arizona GOP censures House Speaker Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony (access required)

Arizona GOP censures House Speaker Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony (access required)

By: Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press July 20, 2022

The Arizona Republican Party has censured state House Speaker Rusty Bowers after his gripping public testimony to the Jan. 6 panel about Donald Trump's relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Trump, Ducey, Lake, Taylor Robson, governor, GOP, election

Ducey part of GOP establishment pushing to block Trump’s ally Lake (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Trump's allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he's hoping for a repeat in his own backyard.