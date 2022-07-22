Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Judge: Ducey cannot deny Covid relief dollars to schools based on mask requirements (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 22, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny Covid relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge has concluded.
