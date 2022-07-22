Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Lawmakers adopt historic bipartisan budget (access required)

Lawmakers adopt historic bipartisan budget (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times July 22, 2022

Arizona passed its first truly bipartisan budget in years after some Republicans refused to budge on conservative issues and forced leadership to meet Democratic demands. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate President Fann rides out highs, lows of Covid pandemic, protests, critical bills (access required)

Senate President Karen Fann said it has been a huge honor serving as president in the Senate. She is only the second female Senate president in Arizona. Fann said some highlights of the past session for her include lawmakers passing a water bill, as well as a bipartisan budget and a K-12 base funding increase.