Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Solutions needed to address early learning crisis  (access required)

Solutions needed to address early learning crisis  (access required)

By: Guest Opinion August 19, 2022

A single early education issue is costing Arizona $1.8 billion per year, threatening our state’s economic recovery and potentially putting thousands of kids at risk for educational failure: the ongoing childcare crisis.  
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Vote for congressional candidate who will protect your rights (access required)

Two very different candidates with two very different opinions and solutions to conquering today’s issues are running for a seat in Congressional District 1 in November.