Judge rules Wadsack stays on ballot in LD17 (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 30, 2022

A Pima County judge denied a request by friends of Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, to knock GOP Senate nominee Justine Wadsack off the general election ballot on Monday. 
