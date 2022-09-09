Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press September 9, 2022

A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law restricting how the public and journalists can film police, agreeing with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media organizations who argued it violated the First Amendment.
