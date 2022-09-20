Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Water needed to farm in desert, ensure residents’ health, safety (access required)

Water needed to farm in desert, ensure residents’ health, safety (access required)

By: Guest Opinion September 20, 2022

Farming in the desert ensures the health, safety, and well-being of each and every person who relies on an affordable, abundant food supply.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Is it time to retire the political campaign pivot?

What is the best way to put “the pivot” behind us and elect leaders more closely aligned with the hopes and aspirations of the majority of Arizonans and who will provide pragmatic solutions to our most pressing priorities?