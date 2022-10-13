Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press October 13, 2022

A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.
