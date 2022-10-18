Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Kelly financially overwhelming GOP challenger Masters in campaign donations (access required)

Kelly financially overwhelming GOP challenger Masters in campaign donations (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 18, 2022

Sen. Mark Kelly is financially overwhelming Republican challenger Blake Masters in the race for who gets to occupy the seat for the next six years.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

lawsuit, Democratic Party, GOP, Arellano, elections, Ward, recorder's office

Democratic Party moving to defend GOP officials from lawsuit (access required)

The Arizona Democratic Party is moving to defend elected Republican officials in Maricopa County from a lawsuit filed against them by their own party.