Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / 2 ballot measures target citizen initiatives (access required)

2 ballot measures target citizen initiatives (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times October 20, 2022

Arizona residents could have an impact on the ballot initiative process when they vote for two ballot measures that have been criticized for restricting the power of future citizen initiatives.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Former independent representative dies Saturday at 63 (access required)

Sylvia Laughter, a former state representative from Kayenta, died Saturday. Laughter served in the state House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005 and is the only independent candidate to serve in the state House or Senate since Arizona was granted statehood in 1912.