Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Recorders checking 1,000 records for ballot error (access required)

Recorders checking 1,000 records for ballot error (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 20, 2022

County recorders are reviewing the records of about 1,000 Arizona voters who were sent mail-in ballots that only feature federal races, even though they might be eligible to vote a full ballot, including state and local races.  
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

containers, border, Ducey, federal government, Border Patrol, Bureau of Reclamation, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Highground, Nogales, Cocopah Tribe, Chuck Coughlin

Feds want shipping containers removed from border (access required)

The federal government wants Arizona to take away the shipping containers the state lined up on federal land along the border near Yuma in August.