SOS threatens Cochise with lawsuit over hand count proposal (access required)

SOS threatens Cochise with lawsuit over hand count proposal (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 21, 2022

The Secretary of State’s office is warning the Cochise County Board of Supervisors that it will sue the county if it tries to do a full hand count of all ballots in the November general election.
In a 30-minute interview on Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs addressed questions about her role in the discrimination and retaliation case brought by a former Arizona Senate staffer and defended her policy propositions on issues from abortion to border security.