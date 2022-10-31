Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Hard workers should be able to make a living (access required)

Hard workers should be able to make a living (access required)

By: Guest Opinion October 31, 2022

Costs are rising, and wages aren’t keeping up. We need immediate action to lower the prices of everyday basics and raise the minimum wage.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

democracy, independent, vote, Schweikert, Masters, Lake, Finchem, Hamadeh, Biden, Trump, election, election fraud

Independents – your vote will change Arizona’s future (access required)

Two strong, diversely opposite parties are vying for your independent vote. Your decision will either help maintain our democracy, freedoms, and rights, or it is possible, this will be your last opportunity to have your vote count.