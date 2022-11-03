Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
election / 2022 Election News / Verifying a candidate's address isn't required – yet

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 3, 2022

Legislative District 22 Senate Republican write-in candidate Dick Weed doesn’t live in District 22, according to a quick search of his residential address. His home is actually in the heavily Democratic District 26. And he’s not alone. In fact, several candidates this year – and in past years – don’t live in the districts where they run.  
