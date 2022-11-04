Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Grassroots effort gets people out to vote on Navajo Nation

By: Athena Ankrah Cronkite News November 4, 2022

Activists, advocates and actors mounted horses on a Saturday morning last month for a ride through the red rock of El Capitán Mountain in iconic Monument Valley. The Solidarity Trail Ride was part of the nationwide event Ride to the Polls, which was organized by Protect the Sacred, a grassroots organization to motivate young Indigenous voters.
