Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Hell on your cell: Arizonans got 50 million campaign robotexts this fall (access required)

Hell on your cell: Arizonans got 50 million campaign robotexts this fall (access required)

By: John Brown Cronkite News November 4, 2022

It’s not just the elections that are heating up as the campaign season enters the final days – phones are heating up, too, with a torrent of political robocalls and robotexts. Almost 50 million political robotexts were sent to Arizona phones in September and October alone, according to the latest estimates by RoboKiller, a company that ...
Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

sentencing, Bullhead City, Patsalis, Eighth Amendment, , burglaries, Arizona Attorney General’s Office,

Court: 292-year sentence in string of nonviolent burglaries is not excessive (access required)

A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment.